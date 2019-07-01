53-year-old Patricia J. Prettyman, of Milford, charged

Delaware State Police arrested a Milford woman after she was involved in a single-vehicle crash.

On Saturday, June 29, 2019 around 9:45 p.m., troopers were dispatched to Shawnee Road and Harvest Lane, in Greenwood, for a vehicle overturned. Police detected an odor of alcohol was detected and a DUI investigation ensued. The driver, 53-year-old Patricia J. Prettyman, had four previous DUI convictions.

There were two passengers in the vehicle, an adult male and his 11-year-old son. Prettyman and the passengers were transported to the Bayhealth Sussex Campus. The 11-year-old was later transported to A.I. DuPont with serious injuries.

Prettyman was released from the hospital and charged with fifth-offense driving under the influence, first-degree vehicular assault, endangering the welfare of a child, endangering the welfare of child while DUI, third-degree vehicular assault, driving while suspended and failure to maintain lane. She was committed to Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on $20,201 cash-only bond.