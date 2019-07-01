The store is located at 5212 Sudlersville Road (Route 300), just west of the Kenton Town Hall and Kenton Ruritan Club.

Dollar General’s newest store is now open in Kenton, with the grand opening celebration planned for Saturday, July 6.

Dollar General offers area residents a convenient place to shop for everyday essentials at low prices, according to a press release.

"Dollar General is committed to delivering a pleasant shopping experience that includes a convenient location, a wide assortment of merchandise and great prices on quality products," said Dan Nieser, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development. "We hope our area customers will enjoy shopping at Dollar General’s new location."

The company's stores provide a focused selection of national name brands and private brands of food, housewares, seasonal items, cleaning supplies, basic apparel and health/beauty products. Additionally, the new store will provide customers with stylish, on-trend home décor and a party preparation selection.

The store’s fresh layout is designed to make shopping simple. Seasonal products are displayed in the center of the store, and departments are easily recognizable with prominent signs.

GRAND OPENING SCHEDULE

Dollar General will celebrate the store’s official grand opening on Saturday, July 6 at 8 a.m. with free prizes and special deals.

The first 50 adult shoppers at the store will receive a $10 Dollar General gift card, and the first 200 shoppers will receive a Dollar General tote bag with complimentary product samples, among other giveaways.

MORE ABOUT DOLLAR GENERAL

Most Dollar General stores employ six to 10 people.

For information on joining the Dollar General team, see the "career" section at www.dollargeneral.com.

Dollar General is also involved in the communities it serves and is an ardent supporter of literacy and education. At the cash register of every Dollar General store, customers interested in learning how to read, speak English or prepare for their high school equivalency test can pick up a brochure with a postage-paid reply card that can be mailed in for a referral to a local organization that offers free literacy services.

Since its inception in 1993, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $168 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 10 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education.

For more information about the Dollar General Literacy Foundation and its grant programs, visit www.dgliteracy.com.