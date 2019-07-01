The Greater Georgetown Chamber of Commerce welcomed Perdue Farms Inc. as a Preferred VIP Partner for 2019.

As a VIP Partner with the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce, Perdue takes advantage of advertising opportunities, event sponsorships and visibility within the community as an organization committed to the betterment of the Greater Georgetown area.

Perdue Farms is a fourth-generation, family owned U.S. food and agriculture company.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Perdue to the Chamber as a VIP Partner,” said Georgetown Chamber Executive Director Kevin Thompson. “Their commitment to the business community, local consumers and town of Georgetown is something to be proud of.”