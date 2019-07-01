Funding secured through current season

The lawn waste site on Polly Drummond Hill has received a reprieve for another year, as stakeholders race to find a suitable replacement.

The site, which is loosely managed by the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, is the last of four pilot sites for public use following the closure of the Cherry Hill Island waste site.

The site was slated to close on June 30, but State Rep. Mike Smith, R-Pike Creek, said he’d received so many emails concerning the site that he got involved.

“It was a fight,” Smith said. “The only thing I’m worried about is that, we won the battle, but [DNREC Secretary Shawn] Garvin doesn’t want it there. So the thing is now to find a replacement site.”

Although he originally sought to extend funding for two years, Smith said funding – roughly $180,000 – was only secured through 2019.

“I sort of expected that, [but] you can’t just close the site down and then secure more funding later,” Smith said. “We had to get funding as step one to [finding a new site].”

Smith worked with several other state representatives and community members, including New Castle County Councilwoman Janet Kilpatrick, District 3.

Kilpatrick said the site, which exists in a federal overlay, was the subject of a lawsuit “many, many years ago” regarding the Tri State Bird Rescue located near Middle Run Park.

“Because the site sits in the federal overlay, there were concerns that there were federal dollars involved, and that was a questionable status,” she said.

Smith said the funding bond would be signed over the weekend, and that the site would remain open for business as usual throughout the rest of the season.

Regarding a new site, Smith said there were three criteria involved: better access from the roadway, better policing for commercial dumpers, and better policing for and out-of-state vehicles.

The three other sites are also designated for public use:

Holland Mulch South Chapel Yard Waste Site

1034 South Chapel Street (Route 72), Newark, DE 19702

302-737-1000; hollandmulch.com

Holland Mulch

135 Hay Road, Edgemoor, DE 19809

302-737-1000; hollandmulch.com

DSWA Cherry Island Landfill

12th Street and Hay Road, Wilmington, DE 19809

800-404-7080; dswa.com