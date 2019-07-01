Lowe’s of Lewes hosted and was a major sponsor of Safe Kids Day in Sussex County, held June 8 in the parking lot.

An estimated 40 vendors participated in the event, including the Delaware State Fire School, Beebe Health System, Nanticoke Health Services and the Sussex Office of EMS.

About 750 people attended the event through the day and experienced interactive displays, received information on safety topics and visited a petting zoo. The Alley Cat Dance Troop of Millsboro made a special appearance.

Lowe’s reported that they distributed 106 10-year, lithium battery smoke alarms.