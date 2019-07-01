Sussex Technical High School senior Grace Morris, of Milton, won second place for her speech on advancing educational equity at the recent national Educators Rising conference in Dallas, Texas.

Contestants were assigned a topic and composed and delivered a speech of three to five minutes in front of judges.

Sussex Tech sent a team of eight students to the national conference, which is a career-technical student organization that prepares students for careers in teaching.

Also representing Sussex Tech and competing at the national conference were Mackenzie Kirkpatrick, senior, of Greenwood, competing in Pre-K Children’s Literature; Victoria Henry, senior, of Laurel, competing in Pre-K Children’s Literature; Zoe Rothermel, senior, of Milford, competing in Pre-K Children’s Literature, and Bethany Pasmore, senior, of Milford, competing in Creative Lecture; Celina Lombardi, senior, of Millsboro, competing in K-3 Children’s Literature; Jessica Blatzheim, senior, of Ocean View, competing in K-3 Children’s Literature; and Page Athey, senior, of Selbyville, competing in Pre-K Children’s Literature.

Sussex Tech’s Educators Rising team won nine individual or team awards at the state championships in March. All students are enrolled in the early care and education technical area.