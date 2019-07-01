Tanger Outlets will host a block party celebration event from noon to 5 p.m. July 6 at Tanger Seaside, 36470 Seaside Outlet Drive, Rehoboth Beach.

The event will be held in the courtyard between Tanger Shopper Services and Dress Barn.

The event will feature food from Frozen Farmer’s food truck, the Chick-Fil-A cow, games, door prizes, a selfie station and a live interactive mural painting experience led by local artist John Donato.

The first 100 TangerClub members at the event will receive a free gift from Tanger and Columbia Sportswear Outlet. Shoppers can enter to win one of five $1,000 shopping sprees, and attendees are eligible for door prize drawings throughout the event.

Those who take a selfie during the event and post to Tanger Rehoboth’s Facebook page have a chance to win a $100 gift card.

For more, visit tangeroutlet.com/rehoboth/events/july.