35-year-old George W. Smith Jr. charged

Delaware State Police arrested a Felton man after a traffic stop led to the discovery of drugs in Milford.

The incident occurred around 8:15 p.m. on June 27, when troopers on patrol allegedly observed a black Ford F-150 traveling on South Rehoboth Boulevard with the operator not properly restrained. A traffic stop was initiated and the driver was identified as 35-year-old George W. Smith Jr., whose driver’s license was revoked.

A subsequent search of the vehicle found a little over a gram of heroin, 2.95 grams of crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia and over $600 in suspected drug proceeds.

Smith was charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance with an aggravated factor, possession of a controlled substance in a tier one quantity, possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic violations. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $51,201 secured bond.