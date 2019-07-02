Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children welcomed Michael R. Cottam, who will lead the Nemours Dental Program and serve as the education program director for the new Nemours Pediatric Dental Residency Program, scheduled to begin in July.

Before joining Nemours, Cottam was in private practice in Utah and served as an adjunct faculty member at Roseman University of Health Sciences, South Jordan, Utah. He earned his Doctor of Dental Medicine and certificate in advanced education in pediatric dentistry at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas; and he is a member of the American Dental Association and the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry.

The Nemours Pediatric Dental Residency Program is a two-year program, qualified by the American Dental Association, for candidates seeking board certification in pediatric dentistry. This is an opportunity to train more dentists to care for medically complex and special needs patients. The program will also include caring for healthy children.

The first two residents are Jenelle Fleagle and Lida Alimorad, both currently practicing general dentistry and recruited from a large pool of candidates following the National Match Program. Fleagle received her degree from the Ohio State University College of Dentistry and comes to Nemours from Mercy Health Sensory, Pediatric, and Hispanic Dental Clinics in Youngstown, Ohio. Alimorad earned her DDS from the University of Maryland Dental School and is the Dental Director of Community Clinic Inc. in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Nemours will recruit two new residents to the program every 12 months.

