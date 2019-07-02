Swimming not recommended

A recreational water advisory has been issued for North Indian River Inlet Beach, effective at 2:30 p.m. today, Tuesday, July 2.

The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control's testing results showed bacteria levels above the recreational standard. Water samples are collected at least weekly at all guarded beaches during the swimming season. Those tests are analyzed to determine the levels of Enterococci bacteria in recreational waters. Enterococcus is one of several indicator organisms that signal the presence of potentially harmful bacteria and viruses.

According to DNREC, these bacteria most likely originate from wildlife sources. Increased rainfall, waves or wildlife feeding near the surf (shorebirds, marine mammals or other warm blooded animals) can result in these indicator bacteria washing into the near shore waters.

North Indian River Inlet Beach will be tested again tomorrow, Wednesday, July 3, and DNREC will then update the advisory.