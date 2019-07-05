A fire that consumed a South Carolina fireworks stand was intentionally set, authorities say.

The blaze, which could be seen for miles, happened Independence Day at Davy Jones Fireworks in Fort Mill, just south of Charlotte.

TV station WYFF says investigators traced the fire's origin to containers located behind the fireworks stand. The containers had countless fireworks stored inside, which quickly ignited.

Video of the fire, with colorful fireworks exploding nonstop until the flames were doused with water, quickly made its way to social media Thursday.

No arrests have been made so far, WYFF said.

Firefighters are battling a fire at Davy Jones Fireworks store on the section of Carowinds Blvd. near the store is closed. You can turn North towards Carowinds Park off Ext 90 but not south.#YCSONEWS#YOCONEWSpic.twitter.com/knAxLxMM63

— York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC)July 4, 2019