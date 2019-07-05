The annual Cast for a Cure Surf Fishing Tournament, held May 19 at Fenwick Island State Park Beach, raised $6,000 for the Beebe Medical Foundation, to be used for theBeebe Healthcare’s Tunnell Cancer Center Patient Special Needs Fund.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle and Delaware Fisherwomen were the tournament’s main sponsors.

The fund was created to help defray the cost of nonmedical expenses that act as barriers for patients to receive the care they require. Patients with limited financial means are eligible to apply for help through this fund.

Next year’s tournament is set for May 16. Email cast4acure@gmail.com for more.

For more, call 644-2900 or visit beebemedicalfoundation.org.