Police say no helmet or lights

The South Bethany Police Department, with assistance from the Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit, is investigating a crash involving a bicyclist on Coastal Highway.

Around 10:15 p.m. on Thursday, July 4, a 2005 Toyota Sienna, operated by a 50-year-old Red Lion, Pennsylvania man, was travelling southbound on Coastal Highway, approaching Evergreen Road. A bicycle, operated by a 27-year-old Annapolis, Maryland woman was travelling westbound across the median of Coastal Highway and, according to police, proceeded directly into the path of the Toyota. She was struck and knocked to the pavement.

The cyclist was initially transported to Beebe Medical Center before being transferred to Christiana Hospital, where she remains in critical condition. According to police, she was not wearing a helmet and had no functioning lights on the bicycle. Impairment on her behalf is undetermined at this time.

The driver of the Toyota was uninjured. Impairment on his behalf is not considered a factor in the collision.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Sgt. A. Mendez of the Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit by calling 302-703-3269. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.