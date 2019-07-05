Kings Creek Country Club held a ribbon-cutting with the Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce celebrating the opening of a new poolside kitchen and fitness facility with cardio and strength equipment, onsite trainers, two new pickleball courts and a new dining site, the Creek Café.

“We are proud to open a facility that is on the leading edge of training programs and equipment specifically geared for golf and racquet participants,” said General Manager Don Byerly.

The club partnered with the Titleist Performance Institute to design the facility and to select the new Life Fitness cardio and strength equipment installed in the facility.

Kings Creek Clubhouse Manager Spaska Hadzhiyska said a unique feature of the facility was a new full-service kitchen and bar that would be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily “to serve a variety of meal options, from grab-and-go breakfast, to snacks and beverages at ‘the turn’ between the ninth and 10th holes, and sit-down lunch, cocktail and dinner offerings.” The café will also serve fresh-squeezed juices, protein shakes and smoothies.

Kings Creek will have two certified Titleist Performance Institute trainers on staff to guide members in the use of the new fitness equipment and in picking which fitness regimes are best for their needs.

Live and virtual fitness classes will also be broadcast, and, in addition to basic classes in functional training and TPI fitness, instructors will be available that offer Zumba, pilates, tone-up, freestyle dance, boxing, yoga flow and, in the pool, water aerobics.

The facility was designed to be kid-friendly, and staff will be able to accomodate kids’ programs, fitness training classes appropriate for young people, tournaments and kids camps.

The renovation also made improvements to the swimming pool facility, including installing a pool heater, renovating the men’s and women’s locker rooms and bathrooms and adding two restrooms with outside access for golfers making “the turn” and for tennis and pickleball players.