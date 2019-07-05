The Delaware Department of Transportation announced there will be nighttime lane closures from 9 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, July 15 through Sept. 23, on Route 1 on the bridge over Lewes Rehoboth Canal for preparation work related to the upcoming bridge closure this winter.

Flaggers will be on site to direct motorists.

The project involves deck replacement and substructure work. The deck replacement will be performed under phased construction, implementing a crossover and contraflow to close one bridge at a time. The northbound span on Route 1 will be closed starting Sept. 23, for the demolition and replacement of the bridge. Two lanes will be open to traffic on Route 1 southbound. In addition, one lane of traffic on Route 1 southbound will be open for motorists going northbound.

After the work is completed on Route 1 northbound, the contractor will proceed to close Route 1 southbound with contraflow on Route 1 northbound.

Additional work includes replacing the approach slabs and correcting the vertical alignment, replacing the joints, repairing concrete spalls throughout the substructure, strengthening the concrete piers and sealing the concrete abutments and piers. The north and south canal embankments will be stabilized with riprap and geotextile. Corrugated metal pipes that outfall in the canal north and south of the bridge will be replaced with reinforced concrete pipes.

During the phases of the construction, DelDOT will be notifying motorists of upcoming lane and/or road closures. The work is anticipated to be complete by May 2020.

Access will be available to all businesses at all times. Variable message boards will be posted to alert motorists of the upcoming lane closures.