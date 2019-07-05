The Delaware Department of Transportation announced that the right lane and shoulder of Route 404 — the bridge over Marshyhope Creek — between Adamsville and Sand Hill roads, west of Greenwood, will be closed from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 10.

DelDOT’s Bridge Management Section will be inspecting the bridge over Marshyhope Creek. Flaggers will be on-site to direct motorists.

Motorists should be aware that bridge personnel and equipment will be operating in close proximity to the travel lanes and anticipate lane shifts.