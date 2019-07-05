The Delaware Department of Transportation announced the closure of the right turn lane on U.S. Route 9, between Little Street and U.S. Route 113, Georgetown, from 7 a.m. July 15 to 5 p.m. July 29.

The replacement of a crossroad pipe will require the closure of the lane and the northbound two entrances to Georgetown Plaza. Motorists may access the Georgetown Plaza utilizing East Trap Pond Road and U.S. Route 113 southbound.

Businesses will remain open during the replacement.

Variable message boards will be posted to advise motorists of the upcoming construction.