Registered Democrats living in the 36th Representative District are encouraged to attend a meeting of the RD, set for 6:30 p.m. July 15 at Arenas Restaurant, 200 NE Front St., Milford.

The program will include guest speaker State Treasurer Kathy McGuiness updates on garden party social and membership activities.

All registered Democrats in the Sussex County 36th RD are encouraged to attend, and current members are encouraged to bring friends.