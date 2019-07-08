The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s Division of Fish & Wildlife will hold an open house from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 13 to mark the official reopening of the recently renovated rifle/pistol range at the Ommelanden Hunter Education Training Center, 1205 River Road, New Castle.

With the goal of engaging hunters, shooting sports enthusiasts and community members, the event will promote firearms safety and showcase the training center’s various sport shooting facilities. The event will feature displays from Delaware’s Hunter Education Program, as well as provide access to helpful resources on becoming a hunter or improving hunting skills. Local sporting goods and outdoor recreation vendors and food trucks also will be onsite, providing an opportunity for a day outing.

For more, call 739-9912 and visit bit.ly/2XEhxji.