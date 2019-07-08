Easter Seals Delaware & Maryland’s Eastern Shore and the Delaware Division of Services for Aging and Adults with Physical Disabilities will host the ninth annual Easterseals Caregiver Conference on Aug. 28 at its new location, the Embassy Suites, 654 S. College Ave., Newark.

This is a free event; to register, call 221-2087 or visit tinyurl.com/caregivercon2019. Free onsite adult respite care is available, but space is limited.

This year’s keynote speaker is Jennifer FitzPatrick, a caregiver and founder of Jenerations Health Education Inc., a health care education organization. She has more than 20 years experience in health care.

The theme of this year’s event is “Caregiving: Up Close and Personal.” The topics are pertinent for caregivers caring for loved ones of all ages. Those interested in speaking with and getting caregiving information from aging and disability experts, community organizations, caregiver advocates and support organizations should register for the free full-day seminar and exhibits. Registration includes a continental breakfast and lunch. New to this year’s event is free on-site adult respite care provided by Comfort Keepers.

“We are excited for this year’s Caregiver Conference that focuses on you as the caregiver,” said Easter Seals President and CEO Kenan Sklenar. “So much of caregivers’ focus is on their loved one. The conference is a nice way to turn that focus around on themselves to make sure they have the tools they need. Easter Seals is proud to host the caregiver conference once again and help caregivers find the resources they need.”

For more, call 800-677-3800 or visit de.easterseals.com.