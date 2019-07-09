Gov. John Carney and 23 other governors of the U.S. Climate Alliance on issued a joint statement July 9 announcing the Nation’s Clean Cars Promise to protect citizens from vehicle pollution and to fight climate change.

“We, the undersigned 24 governors — a bipartisan coalition representing 52% of the U.S. population and 57% of the economy — stand together in calling for one strong, national clean car standard and support preserving state authority to protect our residents from vehicle pollution,” said the governors. “Strong vehicle standards protect our communities from unnecessary air pollution and fuel costs, and they address the largest source of carbon pollution in the U.S.

“We commit to continue working together to support a strong national standard and issue the ‘Nation’s Clean Car Promise,’” said the governors. “We call for a common-sense approach that protects the role of states at the negotiating table and establishes a strong, national standard that achieves continuous, meaningful annual reductions in greenhouse gas emissions and criteria pollutants while saving consumers money; provides regulatory certainty and enhances the ability to invest and innovate by avoiding extended periods of litigation and instability; and preserves good jobs in the auto sector and keeps new vehicles affordable for more Americans.”

“Implementing one strong, national standard as outlined in the Nation’s Clean Car Promise is in the best interest of states, automakers and consumers,” said the governors. “It also shows the world that America is a leader on transportation and environmental protection. We will not compromise on our responsibility to protect the health of our communities, our climate and the savings consumers stand to gain at the pump. We will continue to pursue additional concrete actions to fulfill this duty and defend against any threats.”

Read the full statement at bit.ly/2G61HI3.