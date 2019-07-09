The Sussex County Advisory Committee on Aging & Adults with Physical Disabilities will host a presentation by Jewish Family Services to educate the community on the group’s services and growing presence in Sussex County at 10 a.m. July 15 at the Sussex County Administrative Offices West Complex, 22215 N. Dupont Blvd., Georgetown.

Joanne M. Saltzberg, managing director for Jewish Family Services-Sussex County, will discuss how the program’s team of providers — social worker, nurse and psychiatrist — develop a plan of personalized aging support services to improve and foster a higher quality of life for clients. She will also discuss how the organization’s programs in Sussex County have been received since locating in southern Delaware four years ago, as well as the program’s strategy for delivering services in a community facing challenges, particularly in terms of meeting the evolving needs of an ever-growing population.

The Sussex County Advisory Committee on Aging & Adults with Physical Disabilities is an 11-member panel established by the Sussex County Council to be an advocate for programs and policies that benefit older and disabled residents. The committee meets in January, March, May, July, September and November. Meetings are open to the public.

The committee’s mission is to increase dialogue, make recommendations to Sussex County Council and to give support, assistance and advice on significant issues and programs that may affect the lives of the county’s aging and adults with physical disabilities populations.

For more, visit sussexcountyde.gov/boards-committees.