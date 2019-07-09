Possum Point Players youth affiliate Possum Juniors will present “Annie” at 7:30 p.m. July 19-20 and 2 p.m. July 21 at Possum Hall, 441 Old Laurel Road, Georgetown.

Possum Juniors membership is open to area sixth through 12th grade children who meet and participate in theater group activities throughout the year. With assistance and guidance from advisers, they annually present a summer production that is chosen, planned and carried out by members and other youth who audition or volunteer to work on the show.

This summer, Possum Juniors perform the full Tony Award-winning “Annie,” as first presented on Broadway more than 40 years ago. This musical tells the story of an orphan who spends ends up in the lap of luxury with Depression-era billionaire Oliver “Daddy” Warbucks.

“Annie” is appropriate for all audiences.

Tickets are $12, $15 adults. Seats are not reserved and may be purchased at possumpointplayers.org, by phone to 856-4560 or at the door.