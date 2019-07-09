Round Room LLC, the nation’s largest Verizon Authorized Wireless Retailer, announced its TCC and Wireless Zone stores will donate 140,000 backpacks full of school supplies to ensure children across the U.S. are well prepared for the start of the school year.

Participating TCC and Wireless Zone stores encourage local families and their children to visit select locations from 1 to 4 p.m. July 21 to pick up a backpack filled with various school supplies, including pencils, paper, a pencil box, folders and glue. One backpack per child present will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

Stores in Delaware include TCC Camden, 386 Walmart Drive, Unit 5; TCC Georgetown, Suite 5, 201 College Park Lane; TCC Millsboro, 28665 Dupont Blvd.; TCC Rehoboth Beach, 37156 Rehoboth Ave.; and TCC Smyrna, 239 N. Dupont.

Each participating TCC store will donate up to 200 backpacks. All leftover backpacks will be donated to local schools. The donation marks TCC’s seventh annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway. Since 2013, TCC has donated more than 950,000 backpacks filled with supplies to children.

For a list of participating TCC stores or to find a nearby store, visit tccrocks.com/locations.