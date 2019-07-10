The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s Division of Fish & Wildlife will close the Millsboro Pond boat ramp and its associated facilities in Sussex County for a major reconstruction and expansion project beginning July 22, with completion anticipated Nov. 30.

The project will involve total reconstruction of the boat ramp, installation of a new courtesy dock, expansion and repaving of the parking lot to provide additional parking, and installation of lights.

Ingrams Pond near Millsboro includes a boat ramp and is a nearby, alternate fishing location during the closure.

For more, call 739-9914.