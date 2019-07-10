The Milton Historical Society will join Milton’s Second Saturdays event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 11, featuring live music, artists and vendors.

Visitors are encouraged to visit the new exhibit “Walking into Greatness: Bryan A Stevenson” at the Lydia B. Cannon Museum, 210 Union St. Docent-led exhibit tours will be available from 1 to 3 p.m.

The museum will serve as a hub for Milton’s Second Saturdays, featuring a free Blues on the Broadkill concert with live music by Connor Filicko and his band, Flick Jams, taking place outside the museum.

The Milton Arts Guild will have a featured guest artist, and several local businesses will be on-hand with information about the work they do.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a donation of canned goods — no boxed/dry goods — and toiletries such as shampoo, deodorant, toothpaste or toothbrushes to Second Saturday events. MHS is collecting these supplies for the Milton Community Food Pantry, assisting those in need in Milton. Stop into the museum to find out how to join and become a member of the Milton Historical Society.

The Lydia B. Cannon Museum is free and open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays and by appointment.

For more, visit historicmilton.org or call 684-1010.