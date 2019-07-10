Nanticoke Health Services announced charge therapist Stephanie Benton was been named Employee of the Month for June 2019.

Benton was born at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital and has been a lifelong resident of Sussex County. She began her career at Nanticoke in November 2008 as a certified respiratory therapist. In 2011, she passed her examination and became a registered respiratory therapist and was promoted to charge therapist shortly after. During her career, Benton has worked exclusively on the evening shift, stating she enjoys the comradery of her night shift teammates.

In her role as charge therapist, Benton is a strong, yet compassionate leader. She is well-respected by her team members who know they can rely on her to guide and be there for them in times of need. She is both friend and role model, which makes her a valuable asset to both the Respiratory Care Department and Nanticoke.

Outside of work, Benton enjoys spending time with her three children, her husband and her family. Family is important to Benton and upon receiving her award, she said, “I can’t wait to show my daddy,” and remarked she was sure her mother was smiling down from Heaven. The Eagles are a family affair at her house and she is an avid fisherman, which helps her relax after stressful shifts.