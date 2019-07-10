The Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce celebrated the opening of Grotto Pizza’s new upstairs, open-air bar Brother Dominick’s, 36 Rehoboth Ave., Rehoboth Beach, with a July 9 ribbon-cutting.

With ocean views and breezes, Brother Dominick’s is a place to view entertainment at the Rehoboth Beach Bandstand or observe the boardwalk and Atlantic Ocean. The second-floor bar is open daily with happy hour specials from noon to 6 p.m.

For more, visit grottopizza.com/locations/rehoboth-ave-de or call 227-3278.