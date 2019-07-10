Sussex Technical School District announced a new unifying logo to be used across the district, covering both Sussex Technical High School and Adult Education Division programs.

The new logo, featuring a stylized raven to represent the district mascot, highlights the district’s new core statement: “Preparing Students For Their Future.”

“As we enter a new direction, we needed a united symbol of what Sussex Tech stands for and represents in the community,” said Superintendent Stephen Guthrie. “The iconic raven image is known across Sussex County, and the addition of our new guiding words are a reminder of our purpose every day.”

The logo was designed by recent Sussex Technical High School graduate Joseph Wilder, of Seaford, a student in the digital publishing and design program who is headed to the Savannah College of Art and Design in the fall to major in graphic design.

Wilder’s entry was selected from a pool of 15 student-designed entries, and was the unanimous recommendation of a review panel. He was recognized by the Board of Education at its June meeting and received a gift card and tribute from the board.

Over the years, the district has had a variety of logos representing various programs and offices, including a stylized “ST” and a raven’s head. Wilder’s design can be modified to highlight specific programs, such as technical areas or athletic teams.

Sussex Tech digital publishing and design teacher Kelli Gehrke said Wilder is an excellent student and outstanding designer.

“He didn’t only submit one logo — he submitted multiple logos, and he made a graphic standards manual showing how the logos will be used,” said Gehrke. “He always puts 100 percent effort into his work, and I know he will be doing great things.”