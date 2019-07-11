Some fun First State events to dive into this weekend.

1. Future Stars brings you a handful of aspiring musical acts under one roof for a night to remember.

The festival includes HaHa Charade, indie rockers from Wilmington; Julia Zane, a teenage country/rock artist; Polychromatics offers a sonic palette that mixes in psychedelia and elements of rock, jazz and funk; Strange Highways specializes in rock; and The Paynkiller highlights a teenage speed-metal guitarist who makes instrumental music.

There’s also Garnet Rising, inspired by classic rock, and Z’anna “ZGlitterati” Ramirez, who’ll share what it’s like to be a sensitive musician in an apathetic environment.

Future Stars will take place in the present at The Queen, 500 N. Market St., Wilmington at 7 p.m., Friday. COST $15. INFO thequeenwilmington.com or (202) 730-3331.

2. Having an affair and conceiving a child from it was taboo for a woman in the 1600s.

Audiences will feel the gravity of this shameful experience in the production “The Scarlet Letter,” presented by Stanton’s Fourth Wall.

The show is coming to the Smyrna Opera House, 7 W. South St., Smyrna at 7 p.m., Saturday. COST $20 general admission; $16 members, military and seniors; $10 children (ages 12 and younger). INFO smyrnaoperahouse.org or 653-4236.

3. Philly rockers Pawnshop Roses share stories about the human condition and the world they live in.

The band was formed 17-plus years ago and features veteran multi-instrumentalists and songwriters Paul Keen (vocals), Kevin Bentley (guitar), Jason Jonik (guitar) and Zil (drums).

Pawnshop Roses will blossom at Dogfish Head Brewings & Eats, 320 Rehoboth Ave., Rehoboth Beach at 10 p.m., Saturday. COST free. INFO dogfish.com or 226-BREW.