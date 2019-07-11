Atlantic General Hospital was recognized by Healthiest Maryland Businesses as a gold level recipient of the Wellness at Work awards for the fourth consecutive year.

The Wellness at Work awards took place at the 10th annual Maryland Workplace Health and Wellness Symposium in Baltimore, and are sponsored by Healthiest Maryland Businesses, the state’s initiative to support healthy workplaces. Any Maryland employer who is a member of Healthiest Maryland Businesses is eligible to apply, and there is no cost to be a member. Recognition criteria are based on the CDC’s Workplace Health Model, and applicants are asked to describe activities and share examples of policies and tools developed and utilized in the four areas of assessment, planning and management, implementation and evaluation.

AGH was a gold level recipient in 2016, 2017 and 2018. Employers may earn a gold, silver, bronze or on the path award based on their activities to establish leadership support for wellness, create wellness committees, survey the needs and interests of their employees, set health improvement goals and develop monitoring tools to track their outcomes over time.

AGH created the Associates Getting Healthy wellness program in 2013. This program was implemented with the goals of providing opportunities for the associates to improve their health and wellbeing and control the high cost of providing health benefits. Those goals were achieved and results in creating a culture at AGH that helped associates begin or enhance a healthier lifestyle.

For more, visit healthiestmdbusinesses.org/awards19.