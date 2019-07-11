The Delaware Department of Transportation is seeking public input for proposed roadway improvements along Plantation Road in Sussex County, and will hold a public workshop from 3 to 6 p.m. Aug. 6 in the cafeteria of Cape Henlopen High School, 1250 Kings Highway, Lewes.

The project is currently in the preliminary design phase.

The purpose of this project is to preserve mobility for local residents and businesses while providing roadway improvements that would reduce congestion, improve safety and accommodate anticipated growth in local and seasonal traffic. The proposed improvements will include a phased approach and this workshop will focus on Phase I, which is from Robinsonville Road to U.S. Route 9. Attendees will have the opportunity to review display maps with the proposed alternative and provide comment. Project team members will also be in attendance to answer questions.

Comment forms will be provided. Comments may be submitted at the workshop, at deldot.gov or written comments may be sent to DelDOT Community Relations, P.O. Box 778, Dover, DE 19903.

The comment deadline is Sept. 9.