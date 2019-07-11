Former Bethany Beach Mayor Diane Hanson will discuss the origins or her new book, “Management Unleashed: Leadership Lessons from my Dog,” at a book-signing event from 7 to 9 p.m. July 12 at Bethany Beach Books, 99 Garfield Parkway.

In the book, Marti is a young manager learning to lead her team effectively in today's fast-paced, rapidly changing environment.

Throughout her career, Hanson said she noticed similarities in motivation and performance outcomes working with team members, children and dogs; these are among the insights she shares in the book.

Guests will hear about the unusual circumstances of how the book got started, and how these basic principles can help them be more effective in their professional and personal lives.

A portion of book sales benefit the Brandywine Valley SPCA.

For more, call 610-322-8527.