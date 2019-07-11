Heidi Lowe Gallery, 328 Rehoboth Ave., Rehoboth Beach, is offering a morning ring class from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Wednesday in July and August.

Class instructor and gallery owner/artist Heidi Lowe has been teaching this popular beginners’ class for more than five years.

“Whether you tend to be a more creative or analytical thinker, metalsmithing is something anyone can learn,” said Lowe. “This class is both a technical learning experience and an artistic exploration. The experience of making a ring is so special that I have found most will wear it for many years, and some return to start the experience all over again.”

Students are taught the basic metalsmithing techniques of sawing, hammering, soldering, filing, sanding and finishing. They then create a sterling silver ring that they can choose to customize to fit their personal style. Everyone leaves with a competed ring.

Cost is $100; registration is available at heidilowejewelry.com and is required at least one week in advance.

Heidi Lowe Gallery also offers Lovely Rings by Hand, a private service for those interested in designing and creating their own wedding bands. See the gallery website for more info.

For more, visit heidilowejewelry.com or call 227-9203.