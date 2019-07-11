Local honeydew, watermelon and cantaloupe will appear at Historic Lewes Farmer Market, along with peaches, hot and sweet peppers, pole beans, more heirloom tomatoes, tomatillos and red okra, from 8 a.m. to noon July 13 at George H.P. Smith Park, at Dupont and Johnson avenues in downtown Lewes.

Also available are lamb, chicken, pork and beef for the grill, jellies and jams and freshly baked breads and pastries, mushrooms and oysters.

The Lewes Public Library will continue its Children’s Story Time at the Market at 9 a.m. This week, they will read Janet Stevens’s “Tops & Bottoms,” a Caldecott Honor Book.

In the demo tent, executive chef and owner Lion Gardner from Blue Moon restaurant in Rehoboth will demo a summer meal made with fresh, local produce and meats from the market at 10 a.m.

The market will continue the tradition of giving away a bicycle in its free annual bike raffle. This year, the official HLFM bicycle is a Jamis Earth Cruiser 2 in plum purple. Tickets for the raffle are free, and the winner is drawn on Labor Day Weekend. To enter, fill out a ticket at the HLFM information tent.

The market offers food stamps at the market. The HLFM matches up to $20 each participant each week with HLFM bonus bucks. SNAP participants are encouraged to come to the food stamps tent at the market to pick up the bonus $20. In addition to food stamps, the market welcomes participants in Delaware's Women, Infants and Children program. WIC coupons can be used to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables at the market.

Parking can be found at the Shields Elementary School and Lewes School parking lots at the intersection of Savannah Road and Sussex Drive,

For more, visit historiclewesfarmersmarket.org or call 644-1436.