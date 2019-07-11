Milton Arts Guild, 310 Walnut St., will celebrate the sights of Milton with its new exhibit, “Everything Milton,” set to open with a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. July 19.

Participating artists have captured images from Victorian homes to the riverfront park, from its shipbuilding history to its agricultural landscapes and its unique people and businesses.

The reception is free, and light refreshments will be served.

Milton Arts Guild Gallery is open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., located at 310 Walnut St., Milton.

For more, visit miltonartsguild.org.