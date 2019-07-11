More than 460 students at Sussex Technical High School were named to the honor roll for the fourth marking period for the 2018-19 academic year.

Bethany Beach students recognized included Evan Davis, sophomore.

Bethel students recognized included Jennifer Galaska, freshman, and Victoria LeCates, freshman.

Blades students recognized included Jose Ibarra-Vazquez, junior.

Bridgeville students recognized included Jilver Angel-Velasquez, senior; Shyanne Bawel, junior; Makayla Bennett, sophomore; Kayla Booros, senior; Caleb Callaway, senior; Kamryn DeShields, senior; Kayla Evans, sophomore; Maredy Felipe-Lucas, senior; Alyssa Jefferson, freshman; Amanda Jewell, sophomore; Grant LaChance, senior; McKenna Longo, senior; Maria Mendoza-Hernandez, sophomore; Gabriela Pineyro, sophomore; Alexis Romero-Juarez, freshman; Madison Short, freshman; Adaly Soto Perez, junior; Hazael Soto-Perez, sophomore; Issac Soto-Perez, freshman; Logan Thibodeau, freshman; Carmen Velasquez-Velasquez, senior; and Matthew Welch, sophomore.

Dagsboro students recognized included Taylor Cave, junior; Nina Fike, sophomore; Hadlie Jarvis, sophomore; Ayse Karadeniz, freshman; David Lisiewski, senior; Sierra Livingston, junior; Macy Mitchell, freshman; Brielle Snook, sophomore; Julia Sturla, sophomore; and Maelynn Tsang, sophomore.

Delmar students recognized included Devin Bunting, senior; Aldon Conley, junior; Kaila Dykes, senior; McKenzie Hall, sophomore; Kimberli Kordek, freshman; Zachary Schott, sophomore; Rebecca Wheatley, senior; and Caleb Wilson, freshman.

Dover students recognized included Logan Taylor, freshman.

Ellendale students recognized included Emma Brower, junior; Sharnae' Harmon, junior; SelexAnna Horsey, senior; Ava Kaser, sophomore; Leah Sisson, sophomore; William Sisson, freshman; and Garrett Smith, senior.

Frankford students recognized included Nathan Bunting, freshman; Aidan Christopher, sophomore; Melissa Kitzmann, freshman; Lillian Kwiecien, sophomore; Karlie Littleton, freshman; Xiara Medina-Lima, freshman; Victoria Noon, sophomore; Juan Parada, sophomore; and Alexis Pszczola, freshman.

Georgetown students recognized included Caleb Abbott, senior; Nathanial Abbott, sophomore; Katerlyn Barrios-Lopez, junior; Melissa Berduo-Roblero, senior; Jena Bones, junior; Dereck Booth, junior; Mason Cathell, freshman; Maritza Chavez-Chavez, freshman; Tommy Cheung, senior; Derick Cifuentes-Moreno, junior; Marayna Coleman, junior; Jose Cuazitl-Rojas, senior; Gianna Farro, sophomore; John Farro, junior; Andrell Fulton, junior; Victoria Garay, junior; Dayana Garzon-Lagos, sophomore; Lamoni Harmon, sophomore; Sean Hennessey, sophomore; Jaina Hershey, junior; Katasia Horsey, senior; Brynn Hovatter, sophomore; Miranda Hudson, junior; Tyller Jackson, senior; Madison James, freshman; Kiaya James, junior; Madison Jefferson, freshman; Morgan Johnson, senior; Shareef Jones, freshman; Joseph Klosiewicz, freshman; Haley Krause, sophomore; Kylie Kruger, sophomore; Autumn Lenhart, freshman; Lindsey Lopez-Cotoc, senior; Haley Malice, junior; Bryan Martin-Chilel, freshman; Jaasiel Nunez, junior; Eliana Nunez, freshman; Tracey Ortiz-Reyes, senior; Azucena Ortiz-Roblero, senior; Brynn Parker, sophomore; Alden Partyka, sophomore; Mollie Pettyjohn, freshman; Alexis Porohnavi, senior; Alexis Pyles, freshman; Kathryn Rohlfing, sophomore; Tyler Rust, senior; Leinny Sandoval-Sanchez, junior; Neyda Sandoval-Sanchez, senior; Kara Shallis, junior; Paige Shockley, senior; Patrick Short, junior; Amanda Silar, junior; Olivia Smith, freshman; Jonathan Stokley, freshman; Kenneth Sunnergren, freshman; Karli Sunnergren, senior; Hayley Talbot, junior; Edwin Tercero-Berduo, junior; Dalila Velasquez Morales, freshman; Sheila Velasquez-Diaz, sophomore; Brian Villeda-Salinas, sophomore; Madison Walker, sophomore; and Ruth Zacariaz, sophomore.

Greenwood students recognized included Caleb Bradley, junior; Elijah Bronson, sophomore; Madison Butler, freshman; Michelle Clark, senior; Mackenzie Kirkpatrick, junior; Jordan Lee, freshman; Brandon Polite, senior; Darian Savage, freshman; Kylie Taylor, freshman; Ryan Weaver, freshman; and Taylor Wroten, senior.

Harbeson students recognized included Emma Baynum, sophomore; and Matthew McLaughlin, senior.

Harrington students recognized included Mackenzie Bender, senior; Zoe Quevedo, junior; and Logan Thawley, sophomore.

Houston students recognized included Sophia Fitler, freshman.

Laurel students recognized included Alexa Allen, senior; Grant Allen, freshman; Jarad Alpert, junior; Ensar Arslan, sophomore; Hailey Bawel, sophomore; Naomi Bonneville, senior; Madelyn Celmer, junior; Isaac Cullen, sophomore; Carolina Culley, senior; Evan Dennis, senior; Natalie Dixon, sophomore; Rachel Ellis, junior; Sean Fillmore, junior; Ja'nya Fletcher, sophomore; Isai Flores-Gabriel, junior; Christie Gustin, freshman; Gabrielle Guy, senior; Victoria Henry, junior; Maddox Horn, sophomore; Brenna Hummel, sophomore; Alexi Humphrey, junior; Zayne Johnson, freshman; Samuel Jones, freshman; McKayla Nixon, freshman; Sarah Ostinvil, freshman; Ashton Platzke, senior; Caleb Pusey, senior; Caleb Reid, senior; Jazabell Reinhold, junior; Morgan Rickards, freshman; Landon Ruark, freshman; Austin Ruark, senior; Breanne Serrano, freshman; Satesh Singh, freshman; Taylor Smith, senior; Jalisa Snead, freshman; Mackenzie Terry, junior; Tyler Terry, junior; Ashley Thomas, freshman; Amanda Thomas, freshman; Haley Timmons, senior; Madison Torlish, junior; Brianna Totten, senior; Cameron Veazey, junior; Amy Venables, senior; Nathan Venables, sophomore; Madison Walsh, freshman; Nicholas Whaley, senior; Naomi Whitmer, junior; Makel'eh Williams, senior; Alyssa Worster, junior; Jacqueline Yeo, senior; and Jasmine Young, freshman.

Lewes students recognized included Ryan Bradley, senior; Andreas Caruso, sophomore; Gabrielle DiFelice, freshman; Sadie Furman, junior; Jacob Hoffpauir, senior; Joshua Hoffpauir, senior; Chelsea Jennings, junior; Joseph Kane, freshman; Erin Kay, junior; Edwin Lange, senior; James McGregor, sophomore; Parker Morgan, sophomore; Patricia Oliphant, senior; Savanna Riedel, senior; Trent Sapna, sophomore; Spencer Schneider, freshman; Cameron Schweiger, junior; Colton Schweiger, senior; Gian Singh, senior; Amith Tatineni, freshman; Dylan Thompson, sophomore; and Brandon Weiss, freshman.

Lincoln students recognized included Ashley Acevedo, freshman; Jenna Gibbons, sophomore; Brady Hatch, sophomore; Jaylin Haynes, sophomore; Chloe Hughes, senior; Aaliyah Jones, sophomore; Kyla Jones, freshman; Arthur Jones JR, freshman; Bailey Kemp, senior; Karleigh Lohrfink, freshman; Jarikza Madera-Diaz, freshman; Sulayma Matamoros, sophomore; Andrew McGurk, sophomore; Luke Savage, freshman; Taylor Sivels, junior; Emmanuel Tull, sophomore; Brock Vincent, sophomore; and Sierra Webb, senior.

Milford students recognized included Chase Albright, senior; Abigail Baird, sophomore; Ryan Betts, senior; Caroline Carter, junior; Madelyn Carter, senior; Melissa Castaneda, senior; Allyson Collier, junior; Dalianny Corporan, senior; Lizbeth Cortez-Galindo, sophomore; Jaedyn Dayton, freshman; Justin Eichenberg, junior; Tabitha Harris, senior; Stephen Hynes, junior; Brianna Kibler, sophomore; Jonathan Lee, senior; James Metts, junior; Angela Miltenberger, sophomore; Egla Navarro, senior; Shannon O'Hara, junior; Molly Ochs, junior; Bethany Pasmore, junior; Donald Pasmore, freshman; Kylie Penuela, sophomore; Ashlee Perez-Arreaga, freshman; Jade Powell, sophomore; Melissa Ptak, junior; Sydney Rochester, freshman; Jada Sales-Morales, freshman; Shaun Stanton, freshman; Shauna Stanton, freshman; Tamia Sullivan, freshman; Autumn Thompson, sophomore; Sierra Troyer, freshman; and Brandon Troyer, senior.

Millsboro students recognized included Summer Beardsley, senior; Camille Bello, sophomore; Alexis Birdsong, sophomore; Kayla Brady, junior; Sadie Brittingham, junior; Taylor Bullis, sophomore; Julia Buoni, sophomore; Sarah Buoni, senior; William Burton, senior; Austin Carroll, freshman; Cierra Cathell, senior; Diamond Channels, senior; Dillan Coffin, sophomore; Skylar Cole, sophomore; Luke Collins, junior; Aiden Davis, freshman; Logan Dorey, senior; Steven Drummond, senior; Lawrence Drummond IV, senior; Cyrus Fox, sophomore; Reagan Gamuciello, senior; Samantha Gerini, junior; Sydney Gross, senior; Deziree' Handy, senior; Izabella Handy, sophomore; Julia Hollenbeck, junior; Olivia Hudson, sophomore; Ella Hudson, sophomore; Abigail Hudson, senior; Busra Kangal, junior; Shania Kellam, sophomore; Trinity Kelso, sophomore; Abigail Krams, sophomore; Elizabeth Krams, sophomore; McKenna Lecates, junior; Celina Lombardi, junior; Robert Mancuso, junior; Haley Marvel, sophomore; Emily McDonald, senior; Kylie Millner, senior; Madelyn Moore, sophomore; Megan Moriarty, junior; Kyle Morris, junior; Michael Morroni, sophomore; Travis Nock JR, sophomore; Onaedo Okoye, senior; Bryce Parker, freshman; Yaisa Paxtor-Gonzalez, junior; Kimberly Quiahua-Tavera, freshman; Charleigh Redington, senior; Addison Selzer, sophomore; Jacob Slabonik, junior; Megan Smith, sophomore; Zachary Snell, sophomore; Chase Snyder, junior; Jadaya Strand, junior; Ethan Ward, senior; Noah Wharton, senior; and Jacob Youse, freshman.

Millville students recognized included Chase Horton, freshman; and Rachel Rohman, senior.

Milton students recognized included Nanci Cancinos-Cash, senior; Jeremy Carpenter, senior; Kaitlyn Cavallucci, sophomore; Dawson Clifton, freshman; Sadie Davis, sophomore; Christopher Dean, sophomore; Joseph Favoroso III, sophomore; Alexander Horan, freshman; Nataleigh Hunter, sophomore; Sophia Lunn, freshman; Simone Lunn, freshman; Saracen Lunn, junior; Grace Morris, junior; Kenneth Morris, freshman; Francis Patterson, sophomore; Carl Schirmer III, senior; Mi'Cah Shelton, senior; Alyssa Thawley, senior; Yaneira Vail-Velasquez, freshman; and Levi Yost, sophomore.

Nassau students recognized included Hayley Wilson, senior.

Ocean View students recognized included Jessica Blatzheim German, junior; Zoe Davis, sophomore; Luanna Fajardo, sophomore; Joseph Guimond, freshman; Gabrielle Jordan, sophomore; Rebecca Schroeder, junior; Bethany Schroeder, junior; Madison Shifflett, senior; Ta'Kaela Siebert, freshman; Kaitlyn Vogel, freshman; and Madison Vogel, junior.

Rehoboth Beach students recognized included Connor Camiolo, sophomore; Sophie Czerwinski, junior; David DiCampli, freshman; Matthew Hobman, freshman; Chloe Liebal, junior; and Aidan McAnelly, junior.

Seaford students recognized included Tori Adams, freshman; Logan Adams, junior; Isabel Akey, freshman; David Allen, senior; Celia Alsworth, freshman; Natalie Andrews, freshman; Lucas Aristil, junior; Laniya Bailey, freshman; Jenna Beard, senior; Ciera Benjamin, junior; Ruthny-Anne Bertrand, junior; Keilani Bradham-Gibbs, sophomore; Carly Callahan, junior; Cassie Callaway, senior; Dylan Carpenter, junior; Nicholas Cataldi, sophomore; Tommy Chen, freshman; Amanda Coates, sophomore; Basil Cook, freshman; Mari Dopler, freshman; Austin Drace, freshman; Olivia Dryden, junior; Riley Dunn, junior; Nicholas Ewing, sophomore; Dalton Facer, freshman; Abby Fowler, freshman; Kelsey Fowler, senior; Jaliah Gamble, freshman; Seth Glickman, senior; Nayelis Gonzalez Sanchez, junior; Hanna Gorski, junior; Sophie Hanenfeld, senior; Macenzie Hastings, senior; 402Hailley Hudson, freshman; Jessica John, junior; Ja'Kai Jones, sophomore; Erin Kimbler, junior; Ryan Kimbler, sophomore; Mikayla Lankford-Gross, freshman; Turner Lee, junior; Mohammad Mahmood, senior; Emily Marks, senior; Stevie Mayer, senior; Connor Mears, junior; Robert Mitchell, senior; Antonio Monaco, senior; Samuel Mood, freshman; Alessia Motta, senior; Hannah Murphy, sophomore; Michael Norsworthy, senior; Alexis Penuel, senior; Jacob Penuel, freshman; Sarah Perdue, junior; Garrett Pescor, freshman; Makayla Pham, sophomore; Mason Rolph, junior; Jeannie Saintphard, senior; Athena Sammons, senior; Summer Sammons, senior; Roberto Santos, junior; Hailey Scott, sophomore; Connor Seeley, freshman; Joshua Silva, freshman; Alexandra Simmons, sophomore; Adrianne Smith, junior; Brianne Smith, junior; Byron Suarez-Garcia, sophomore; Enricho Earl Tajon, freshman; Becky Trader, senior; Jessica Truitt, junior; Gabriel Walls-Ortiz, freshman; Zhane Waples, senior; Nazhae Washington, junior; Nyah Washington, junior; John Whealton, junior; Valencia Whealton, senior; Katharine Whitelock, freshman; Joseph Wilder, senior; Tashanay Williams, sophomore; Kayla Wilson, junior; Jayla Wright, freshman; and Isaiah Young, freshman.

Selbyville students recognized included Page Athey, junior; Remi Devine, freshman; Alexandra Johnson, sophomore; Save'ion Kellam, sophomore; Keara Kester, freshman; Braedan Lehman, sophomore; Hannah LoRusso, senior; Robert LoRusso Jr., freshman; Sharon Montero-Garrido, freshman; Callum Neely, freshman; Airelle Parker, senior; Kiley Persolio, sophomore; Kathlene Taulbee, freshman; Ashley Temaj Jiguan, junior; and Ava Trate, senior.