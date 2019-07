Rehoboth Beach installed a new stop sign at the intersection of Henlopen Avenue and Grove Street.

The sign was added to provide safety to this intersection, which is on a busy route. Drivers should use extreme caution while becoming acquainted with the new sign. Observe the sign by coming to a full stop before proceeding in a safe manner.

For more, call 227-6181, ext. 522, or email communications@cityofrehoboth.com.