Tatum-Poole Décor & More, 14 W. Church St., Selbyville, hosted a ribbon-cutting with the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce on July 8, to conclude a weekend of grand opening celebrations.

Tatum-Poole Décor & More is a home decor store that offers home furnishings, décor and gifts.

Owner Brandon Tatum-Poole said he hopes more small businesses will begin to open on Church Street and revitalize Selbyville to be the thriving town it once was.

For more, visit t-pdecor.com.