The General Federation of Women's Clubs, Delaware State Federation of Women's Clubs, Women's Club of Indian River hosted two guest speakers at its meeting July 8 at the Indian River Yacht Club.

Stacy Penaranda, Sussex County coordinator for Read Aloud Delaware, discussed the program, which several club members hope to join.

Nikos Demetriou, the grandson of Women's Club of Indian River President Henrietta Belcher Stack, spoke about his experience at the Hugh O'Brian Youth Seminar, held in June at Wesley College.

After the guest speakers, the group planned out the upcoming years meetings.

The Women's Club of Indian River meets at 10 a.m. on the second Tuesday of each month September through June at Indian River Yacht Club, 31398 River Road, Millsboro.

For more, call 947-2640.