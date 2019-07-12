Businesses will be open during replacement of crossroad pipe on US 9 starts 7 a.m. on July 15, ends 5 p.m. on July 29, pending weather or unforeseen circumstances.

Replacement of a crossroad pipe between Little Street and US 113, Georgetown, will require the closure of the right turn lane on US 9. In addition, the northbound two entrances to Georgetown Plaza will be closed. Motorists may access the Georgetown Plaza utilizing East Trap Pond Road and US 113 southbound.



During the replacement of the crossroad pipe, businesses will remain OPEN to patrons.

Detour signage will be posted.

WTMC 1380 a.m. provides motorists real-time traffic conditions throughout Delaware. To report any travel or traffic related issues: cell phone in Delaware, dial #77; 800-324-8379; or 302-659-4600.