The Delaware Department of Transportation announced lane closures on Route 15/Canterbury Road, from U.S. 13 to Church Hill Road, Felton/Milford, from 8 a.m to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, through mid-September.

DelDOT’s contractor, George & Lynch Inc. will be milling, patching, paving and striping on Route 15/Canterbury Road. Motorists should anticipate intermittent lane closures with flaggers on-site to direct motorists.

Motorists should be aware that construction personnel and equipment will be operating in close proximity to the travel lanes.