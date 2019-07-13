SoDel Cares, the philanthropic arm of SoDel Concepts, recently donated $4,000 to Camp Barnes, a free camp for Delaware youth run by the Delaware State Police.

Located on Millers Creek, a tributary of Little Assawoman Bay, the Frankford camp — open to residents of Delaware ages 10-13 —serves about 60 campers a week for six weeks, from early June to August.

“SoDel Cares was founded to support those in need in our communities,” said Scott Kammerer, president of SoDel Concepts. “By helping youth in our state — at no cost to their families — Camp Barnes’ work is aligned with our mission.”

Founded in 1947, Camp Barnes offers such activities as swimming, kayaking, archery, crabbing and fishing, sports and arts and crafts. Demonstrations and classes are led by Delaware State Police K-9 and Evidence Detection Unit, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s Division of Fish and Wildlife, the Delaware Attorney General’s Office and the Girl Scouts of America.

For information about SoDel Concepts and SoDel Cares, visit sodelconcepts.com. For information on Camp Barnes, visit campbarnes.net.