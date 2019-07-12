24-year-old Jamel Littlepage charged

The Milford Police Department arrested a Magnolia man after finding drugs.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 11, police responded to the 200 block of Charles Street in Milford for a report of a suspicious vehicle. They contacted 24-year-old Jamel Littlepage in the car and conducted a search. Five cell phones, drug paraphernalia, THC gummy candy, pills, 116 grams of marijuana, 12 grams of psilocybin mushrooms and a .40 caliber handgun were seized.

Littlepage was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, five counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by person prohibited, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed deadly weapon. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $46,250 secured bail.