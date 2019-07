The Delaware Department of Transportation announced intermittent nighttime lane closures on U.S. 9 and Route 5, Harbeson, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly, July 21-25.

DelDOT's contractor will be paving and striping the roadway on U.S. 9 and Route 5 with intermittent lane closures.

Motorists should be aware that construction personnel and equipment will be operating in close proximity to the travel lanes and anticipate lane shifts. Flaggers will be on-site to direct motorists.