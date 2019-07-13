The Delaware Department of Transportation announced nighttime lane closures on the drawbridge over the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal on Route 1A/Rehoboth Avenue, between Canal Street and Atlantic Avenue, Rehoboth, from 8 p.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, July 15 through Aug. 28.

DelDOT's contractor will be sandblasting and painting the underside of the drawbridge. Residents can anticipate noise during this portion of the work. There will be single nighttime lane closures on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday evenings with flaggers on-site to direct motorists.

Part of the bridge rehabilitation project will involve replacing the sidewalks on both sides of the bridge. While the sidewalk on one side of the bridge is being replaced. Pedestrians and cyclists may utilize the other side of the sidewalk on the bridge.