28-year-old Rashad Sharp charged

Delaware State Police arrested a fugitive from Florida in Lewes.

An investigation into illegal drug sales from a residence in the 22,000 block of Magnolia Drive North in Lewes was initiated on Thursday, July 11. The suspect was identified as 28-year-old Rashad Sharp, who was staying at the residence. He had not only a warrant issued by the Dewey Beach alderman court for offensive touching but a warrant out of the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office in Florida for distribution of cocaine, aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, fleeing police and more.

On Friday, July 12, the Delaware State Police Governor’s Task Force, Probation and Parole and Troop 7 Proactive Criminal Enforcement Team, with the assistance of the Sussex Drug Unit, responded to the residence and took Sharp into custody without incident. Police said drug paraphernalia was plain view, along with crack cocaine residue which tested positive for cocaine. A search of residence and two vehicles found about 8.2 grams of cocaine and $140 dollars in suspected drug proceeds.

Sharp was given additional charges of possession of cocaine in a tier one quantity, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, drug paraphernalia and out of state fugitive. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in default of $9,500 cash bond