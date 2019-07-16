Bayhealth will offer two Back & Neck Pain Forums presented by Bayhealth Neurosurgeons Dawn Tartaglione and Amit Goyal.

The first forum will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 14 in Pavilion Rooms 1 and 2 of Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus, 640 S. State St., Dover. The second will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 25 the community room of Bayhealth Hospital, Sussex Campus, 100 Wellness Way, Milford. Both events will be free and include a Q&A session and complimentary refreshments.

Tartaglione and Goyal will talk about the symptoms and causes of back and neck pain and the various treatment options they use to help people find relief and get back to an active lifestyle. One innovative treatment option to be discussed is robotic spine surgery with ExcelsiusGPS. Bayhealth neurosurgeons are the first in the state to use this robotic guidance and navigation system which enables minimally invasive spine operations with enhanced safety and precision. Surgery with this system offers other potential benefits such as smaller incisions, less scarring, a shorter hospital stay and faster recovery.

To register, visit bayhealth.org/neurotalk or call 744-6350.