Former President of the League of Women Voters of Sussex County Martha Redmond passed the gavel to newly elected President Gwendolyn Miller at the board of directors meeting held July 12 at The Moorings in Lewes.

Miller, of Millsboro, holds degrees in music and education and is a consultant addressing racial microaggressions in education as well as spearheading diversity training for employees and managers. As a classically trained singer, she has performed in commercials, TV shows and most recently with the National Philharmonic at the Mozart Music Festival in Salzburg, Austria. She is married and has two adult children and three granddaughters.

The LWVSC is a nonpartisan organization dedicated to defending democracy and empowering voters.

For more, visit sussexlwv.org.