In participation with the Great American Summer Celebration featuring the Budweiser Clydesdales, the Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce bonfire set for 7 to 9 p.m. July 24 will be moved to Van Dyke Street-Bayside in Dewey Beach for one night only.

Admission is free. A $1 donation gets roasters a jumbo marshmallow; sticks are available to borrow for roasting.

For more, call 227-6446 or visit beach-fun.com.